Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Eventbrite, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Eventbrite in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year.

EB opened at $13.04 on Friday. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.93.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.88 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at $20,645,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 269,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 274,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,007,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,863,000 after buying an additional 211,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

