TD Securities Lowers Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target to C$12.50

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equinox Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.94.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of EQX stock opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $10.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. The firm had revenue of $245.13 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,177,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 20,614 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,187 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 400,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 281,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 209.6% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.