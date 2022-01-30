Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $325.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $330.77.

NYSE:AMP opened at $298.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $304.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $196.77 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,158 shares of company stock valued at $8,013,525. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,573,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

