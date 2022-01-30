ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Barclays

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.67.

NYSE ZIM opened at $65.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.83. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion and a PE ratio of 2.32.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 269.24%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 37.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 18.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 35.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 398.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,343,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,972 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 192.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,966,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 13.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,393,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,658,000 after acquiring an additional 164,742 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 368.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,382,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,360 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 60.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 888,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,046,000 after acquiring an additional 335,800 shares during the period. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

