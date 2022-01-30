Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Cut to $138.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.49.

NYSE:ABT opened at $125.35 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

