Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Upgraded to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $84.00 price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $81.00. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 81.58% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.19.

NYSE:AEM opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.66.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,995,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 139,226 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 877,076 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,607,000 after acquiring an additional 102,655 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,081,811 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $695,169,000 after acquiring an additional 68,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

