SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Financial Comparison

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) and SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SITE Centers has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out -1.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SITE Centers pays out 240.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RLJ Lodging Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and SITE Centers has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. SITE Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and SITE Centers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLJ Lodging Trust $473.09 million 4.73 -$404.44 million ($2.37) -5.66 SITE Centers $416.76 million 7.58 $35.72 million $0.20 74.80

SITE Centers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RLJ Lodging Trust. RLJ Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SITE Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and SITE Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLJ Lodging Trust -57.05% -16.47% -6.82% SITE Centers 13.58% 3.62% 1.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for RLJ Lodging Trust and SITE Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLJ Lodging Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00 SITE Centers 0 2 3 0 2.60

RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.85%. SITE Centers has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.97%. Given RLJ Lodging Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe RLJ Lodging Trust is more favorable than SITE Centers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.3% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of SITE Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of SITE Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SITE Centers beats RLJ Lodging Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites. The company was founded by Robert L. Johnson on January 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

