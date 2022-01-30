Contrasting Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) & Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vivid Seats and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivid Seats N/A N/A -$17.62 million N/A N/A Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment $7.10 million 14.38 -$71.29 million N/A N/A

Vivid Seats has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.7% of Vivid Seats shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vivid Seats and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivid Seats N/A N/A N/A Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment -1,822.32% -44.42% -23.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vivid Seats and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivid Seats 0 1 4 0 2.80 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vivid Seats presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.70%. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 460.75%. Given Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment is more favorable than Vivid Seats.

Summary

Vivid Seats beats Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivid Seats

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

