Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Gap Up to $5.57

Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.57, but opened at $5.86. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 2,554 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $717.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $183.22 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 10.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOMA. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,046,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 34.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 114,907 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 49.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 26,268 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:LOMA)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.