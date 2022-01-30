Reviewing Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) and Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX)

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) and Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and and Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Becton, Dickinson and $20.25 billion 3.60 $2.09 billion $6.85 37.33 Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$5.62 million N/A N/A

Becton, Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than Quoin Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and and Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Becton, Dickinson and 10.22% 15.97% 7.13% Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Becton, Dickinson and has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Becton, Dickinson and and Quoin Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Becton, Dickinson and 0 5 1 0 2.17 Quoin Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus target price of $270.83, indicating a potential upside of 5.91%. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 424.19%. Given Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quoin Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Becton, Dickinson and.

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and beats Quoin Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co. is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery. The BD Life Sciences segment provides products for the safe collection and transport of diagnostics specimens; and instruments and reagent systems to detect infectious diseases, healthcare-associated infections, and cancers. The BD Interventional segment offers vascular, urology, oncology, and surgical specialty products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities, alternate site facilities, and patients via Homecare business. The company was founded by Maxwell W. Becton and Fairleigh S. Dickinson in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, NJ.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engages in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Ashburn, VA.

