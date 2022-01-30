Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Coverage Initiated at Nomura

Nomura started coverage on shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NTDOY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Nintendo in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Macquarie cut shares of Nintendo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nintendo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank cut shares of Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 55,000.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Nintendo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nintendo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27,525.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $61.11 on Thursday. Nintendo has a fifty-two week low of $52.95 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.15. The company has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.54.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nintendo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nintendo by 3.1% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nintendo by 9.7% in the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Nintendo in the third quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

