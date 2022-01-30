Morgan Stanley Lowers Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Price Target to €34.00

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €35.00 ($39.77) to €34.00 ($38.64) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of PRYMY opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47. Prysmian has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $19.92.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

