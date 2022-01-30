Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on C. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $64.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

