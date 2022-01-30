Barclays Upgrades S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) to “Overweight”

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of S4 Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S4 Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCPPF opened at $6.30 on Friday. S4 Capital has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.34.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

