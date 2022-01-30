Citigroup Trims Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Target Price to SEK 245

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EPOKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Epiroc AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $233.00.

Shares of EPOKY opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.39. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $26.33.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

