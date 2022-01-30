Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $116.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marubeni Corporation purchases, distributes, and markets various industrial and consumer goods worldwide. It is involved in importing and exporting, as well as transactions in the Japanese market, related to food, textiles, materials, pulp and paper, chemicals, energy, metals and mineral resources, transportation machinery, and includes offshore trading. The Company’s activities also extend to power projects and infrastructure, plants and industrial machinery, real estate development and construction, and finance, logistics and information industry. Additionally, the Company conducts business investment, development and management on a global level. Marubeni Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Marubeni alerts:

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marubeni from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

OTCMKTS MARUY opened at $102.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.25 and a 200 day moving average of $88.84. Marubeni has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $104.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Research analysts expect that Marubeni will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marubeni (MARUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marubeni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marubeni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.