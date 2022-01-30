International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. acts as the holding company for British Airways and Iberia providing scheduled passenger and cargo Airline services with its principal place of business being London. The company Airways maintains strategic alliance with several worldwide airlines and, together with its codeshare and franchise partners, flies to more than 300 destinations worldwide. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is based in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom. “

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ICAGY. Barclays upped their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 215 ($2.90) to GBX 220 ($2.97) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.10) to GBX 220 ($2.97) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.50.

ICAGY opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.54). International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 63.82% and a negative return on equity of 574.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.