Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) PT Raised to C$25.00 at National Bank Financial

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a sell rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, cut shares of Gibson Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.75.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Shares of GBNXF opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33. Gibson Energy has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 1.78%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.