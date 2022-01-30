Barclays Trims KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Target Price to €66.40

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from €67.70 ($76.93) to €66.40 ($75.45) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KBCSY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut KBC Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on KBC Group from €60.00 ($68.18) to €65.00 ($73.86) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their target price on KBC Group from €79.00 ($89.77) to €85.00 ($96.59) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a €84.00 ($95.45) target price (down previously from €85.00 ($96.59)) on shares of KBC Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KBC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.74.

KBCSY stock opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $49.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $2.0145 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. KBC Group’s payout ratio is 61.98%.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

