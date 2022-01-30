Head-To-Head Analysis: Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) and Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) and Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Local Bounti and Arcadia Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 0 3 0 3.00 Arcadia Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Local Bounti presently has a consensus target price of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 89.70%. Arcadia Biosciences has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 572.82%. Given Arcadia Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arcadia Biosciences is more favorable than Local Bounti.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Local Bounti and Arcadia Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arcadia Biosciences $8.03 million 2.16 -$4.66 million $0.67 1.16

Local Bounti has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arcadia Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Local Bounti and Arcadia Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti N/A N/A N/A Arcadia Biosciences 39.19% -42.70% -27.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.3% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arcadia Biosciences beats Local Bounti on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Local Bounti Company Profile

Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. The company’s portfolio of agricultural productivity traits includes Nitrogen Use Efficiency, Water Use Efficiency, Drought Tolerance, Salinity Tolerance and Herbicide Tolerance. It has presence in the United States, Africa, India, the United Arab Emirates, Belgium, France and Canada. The company was founded by Eric J. Rey and John G. Sperling in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, CA.

