Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Reduced by Analyst

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.42. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.72 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $932.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 182,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 44,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

