Gibson Energy Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the year. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GEI. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. CSFB set a C$25.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.47.

TSE:GEI opened at C$24.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.17. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$18.84 and a 1-year high of C$26.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.52%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.