NextGen Healthcare, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NextGen Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Separately, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.61, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $21.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,500 shares of company stock worth $227,570. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,167,000 after buying an additional 112,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,979,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,205,000 after purchasing an additional 82,629 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,442,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,835,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,443,000 after purchasing an additional 79,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,571,000 after purchasing an additional 50,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

