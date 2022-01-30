CarMax, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CarMax in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.49. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for CarMax’s FY2023 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citic Securities started coverage on CarMax in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.91.

NYSE:KMX opened at $110.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.56. CarMax has a 1 year low of $102.47 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in CarMax by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

