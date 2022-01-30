Analysts Offer Predictions for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the utilities provider will earn $3.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.88. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on BIP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.30.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $62.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average is $57.28. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 93.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $101,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,939,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,244,000 after purchasing an additional 973,311 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,468,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,950,000 after purchasing an additional 759,684 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,695,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,149,649,000 after purchasing an additional 684,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,735,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,565,000 after purchasing an additional 531,056 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

