TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Short Interest Down 37.2% in January

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the December 31st total of 6,020,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 754,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRUE shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in TrueCar in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in TrueCar in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 20.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 30.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in TrueCar in the second quarter worth about $78,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRUE stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. TrueCar has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $6.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.05.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. TrueCar had a net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

