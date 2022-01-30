Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, an increase of 97.4% from the December 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,299,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $80.26 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $80.18 and a 1-year high of $83.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

