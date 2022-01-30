UBS Group Increases Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Price Target to GBX 950

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from GBX 860 ($11.60) to GBX 950 ($12.82) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LDSCY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $950.00.

OTCMKTS:LDSCY opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

