RPS Group’s (RPS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of RPS Group (LON:RPS) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 145 ($1.96) price target on the stock.

RPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of RPS Group from GBX 121 ($1.63) to GBX 138 ($1.86) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of RPS Group from GBX 121 ($1.63) to GBX 138 ($1.86) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.89) target price on shares of RPS Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of LON RPS opened at GBX 111.80 ($1.51) on Thursday. RPS Group has a one year low of GBX 71.70 ($0.97) and a one year high of GBX 132 ($1.78). The firm has a market cap of £310.26 million and a PE ratio of 53.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 121.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 118.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86.

In other news, insider John Douglas purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £63,000 ($84,997.30).

About RPS Group

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

