Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $270.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.42% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on V. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.92.

Shares of V opened at $228.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.43 and a 200-day moving average of $222.13. The company has a market cap of $438.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Visa will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,801. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

