UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) PT Raised to CHF 22 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

UBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. DZ Bank downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average of $17.30. UBS Group has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Amundi purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,543,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,129,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in UBS Group by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,076,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,828 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in UBS Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 134,610,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,064,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,998,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

