Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $111.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.89. Entergy has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Entergy will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,643 shares of company stock worth $1,155,787. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,419,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Entergy by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,747,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,938 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,665 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Entergy by 948.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,343,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,472 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Entergy by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,426,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,028,000 after purchasing an additional 718,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

