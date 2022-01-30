Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.36.

A number of research firms have commented on GLPG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 53.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,060,000 after buying an additional 246,678 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 60.0% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 8.3% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 5,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 123.8% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the second quarter worth about $2,296,000. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $67.45 on Friday. Galapagos has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $109.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.95.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 36.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Galapagos will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

