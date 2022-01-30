Graham (NYSE:GHC) and Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Critical Review

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) and Graham (NYSE:GHC) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Udemy alerts:

This table compares Udemy and Graham’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Udemy N/A N/A N/A Graham 16.22% 8.33% 4.95%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Udemy and Graham, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Udemy 0 3 8 0 2.73 Graham 0 0 0 0 N/A

Udemy currently has a consensus price target of $35.10, suggesting a potential upside of 134.63%. Given Udemy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Udemy is more favorable than Graham.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.7% of Graham shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Graham shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Udemy and Graham’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Udemy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Graham $2.89 billion 0.98 $300.36 million $100.67 5.71

Graham has higher revenue and earnings than Udemy.

Summary

Graham beats Udemy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Udemy

Udemy Inc. develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co. engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.. The Television Broadcasting segment conduct operations through seven television stations serving the Detroit, Houston, San Antonio, Orlando, Jacksonville, and Roanoke television markets. The Manufacturing segment focuses in the manufacturing operations of Hoover, a Thomson; Dekko, a Garrett, IN-based manufacturer of electrical workspace solutions, architectural lighting, and electrical components and assemblies; Joyce/Dayton Corp., a Dayton, OH-based manufacturer of screw jacks and other linear motion systems; and Forney, a global supplier of products and systems that control and monitor combustion processes in electric utility and industrial applications. The Healthcare segment encompasses home health, hospice and palliative services. The SocialCode segment provides marketing solutions

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.