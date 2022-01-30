Warburg Research Reiterates €53.00 Price Target for Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN)

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) received a €53.00 ($60.23) price target from Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of DBAN opened at €36.20 ($41.14) on Friday. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a one year low of €31.86 ($36.21) and a one year high of €40.65 ($46.19). The company has a market cap of $680.74 million and a P/E ratio of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €37.86.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

