SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) & indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Head to Head Contrast

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) and indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SMART Global and indie Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMART Global 0 0 6 0 3.00 indie Semiconductor 0 0 4 0 3.00

SMART Global presently has a consensus price target of $85.57, suggesting a potential upside of 55.87%. indie Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 154.47%. Given indie Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than SMART Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.8% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of SMART Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SMART Global has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, indie Semiconductor has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SMART Global and indie Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMART Global 2.34% 46.53% 11.81% indie Semiconductor N/A -156.22% -8.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SMART Global and indie Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMART Global $1.50 billion 0.89 $21.31 million $1.44 38.13 indie Semiconductor N/A N/A -$73.29 million $3.58 2.03

SMART Global has higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. indie Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SMART Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SMART Global beats indie Semiconductor on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions. The memory Solutions segment provides performance and reliable memory solutions through the design, development, and advanced packaging to extended lifecycle products. The IPS segment consists of specialized platform solutions for high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced modeling for technology research. The LED Solutions segment offers a broad portfolio of application-optimized LEDs focused on improving on lumen density, intensity, efficacy, optical control and reliability. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces. The company's microcontroller-based chips integrate functions for sensing, processing, controlling, and communicating. indie Semiconductor was formerly known as AyDeeKay LLC and changed its name to indie Semiconductor in December 2014. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

