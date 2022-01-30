Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

PAYA has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on Paya in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.89.

Shares of PAYA opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93. Paya has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $14.29.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paya will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paya by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,847,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,304,000 after acquiring an additional 315,193 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Paya by 10.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,155,000 after acquiring an additional 532,093 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Paya by 34.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Paya by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,267,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,255,000 after acquiring an additional 76,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in Paya by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,568,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

