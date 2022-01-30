Auto Trader Group’s (AUTO) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 725 ($9.78) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s current price.

AUTO has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 650 ($8.77) to GBX 745 ($10.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.65) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 670 ($9.04) to GBX 750 ($10.12) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.79) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 708.11 ($9.55).

LON:AUTO opened at GBX 653.40 ($8.82) on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 538 ($7.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 751.40 ($10.14). The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 712.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 661.38.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

