FY2022 EPS Estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now expects that the company will earn ($0.67) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.60).

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

CKPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $206.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.51. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $5.38.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,311.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.42%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 1,175,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 24,471 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 421,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 117,500 shares during the period. 12.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.