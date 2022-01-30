Zacks Investment Research Lowers Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $331.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.16%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 56,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 30,321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Diana Shipping by 457.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 69,946 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Diana Shipping by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 82,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 51,854 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

