Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Bionano Genomics in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

BNGO stock opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $561.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68. Bionano Genomics has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $15.69.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 390.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 9,665 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 60,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 44,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 228,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

