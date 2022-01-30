Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Price Target to €260.00

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €250.00 ($284.09) to €260.00 ($295.45) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Allianz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allianz from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $25.50 on Thursday. Allianz has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46. The company has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.56 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allianz will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

