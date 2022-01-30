BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Now Covered by Analysts at Aegis

Aegis assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of BVXV stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.36.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.
