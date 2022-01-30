BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Now Covered by Analysts at Aegis

Aegis assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BVXV stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.36.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.