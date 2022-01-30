Marlowe (LON:MRL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Marlowe (LON:MRL) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,160 ($15.65) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Marlowe from GBX 951 ($12.83) to GBX 1,026 ($13.84) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 848.40 ($11.45).

Shares of MRL stock opened at GBX 884 ($11.93) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 964.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 896.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.25. Marlowe has a 12-month low of GBX 570 ($7.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,094 ($14.76). The firm has a market cap of £730.54 million and a P/E ratio of -680.00.

In other Marlowe news, insider Adam Councell acquired 5,600 shares of Marlowe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 892 ($12.03) per share, for a total transaction of £49,952 ($67,393.42).

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

