Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$170.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$177.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$132.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a C$138.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$163.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$168.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$154.68.

Shares of CNR opened at C$153.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.40 billion and a PE ratio of 23.09. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$125.00 and a 1 year high of C$168.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$158.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$149.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.733 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total transaction of C$885,428.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,942,149.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

