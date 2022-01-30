Kroger (NYSE:KR) Shares Gap Down to $45.40

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.40, but opened at $43.75. Kroger shares last traded at $43.75, with a volume of 54,143 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.44.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

