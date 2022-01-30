RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Gap Up to $20.13

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.13, but opened at $20.73. RAPT Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 36 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RAPT shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $586.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.73.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $94,507.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $92,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,943 shares of company stock worth $530,196. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,593,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,553 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,907,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,280,000 after purchasing an additional 476,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,957,000 after purchasing an additional 290,159 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,507,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,798,000 after purchasing an additional 186,068 shares during the period. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,148,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,655,000 after acquiring an additional 177,500 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.