Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Gap Up to $15.15

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.15, but opened at $15.66. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 1,778 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RCKT. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a current ratio of 17.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.37.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 15,802,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,601,000 after purchasing an additional 812,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,207,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,072,000 after purchasing an additional 296,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,760,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,990,000 after purchasing an additional 147,812 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 854.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,660,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

