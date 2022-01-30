Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Gap Up to $15.15

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.15, but opened at $15.66. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 1,778 shares changing hands.
Several research firms recently issued reports on RCKT. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.
The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a current ratio of 17.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.37.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 15,802,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,601,000 after purchasing an additional 812,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,207,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,072,000 after purchasing an additional 296,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,760,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,990,000 after purchasing an additional 147,812 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 854.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,660,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.
About Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.
