NU (NYSE:NU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.59

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.59 and last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 30564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NU shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,571,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,331,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth $36,849,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth $85,704,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth $114,204,000.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

