IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Update

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 560.0% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IMPACT Silver stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. IMPACT Silver has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of silver properties. The firm produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold stone in the form of lead and zinc concentrates. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographic segments. The Mexico segment comprises of mining operations and exploration properties.

