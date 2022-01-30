IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Update

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 560.0% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of IMPACT Silver stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. IMPACT Silver has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41.
IMPACT Silver Company Profile
